Share post
An 'Unserious' Show (with Jonathan V. Last)

Sarah Longwell
and
Jonathan V. Last
Dec 07, 2024
We've got (Thanksgiving) leftover focus group sound we didn't get to last week. Sarah's best friend Jonathan V. Last makes his vengeful return to the show to work through his thoughts (and the voters' thoughts) on the 2024 election, and he and Sarah parry over just how serious this country is anymore. It gets spicy.

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. The Focus Group podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the control on the left-side of the player to toggle to the audio-only version of the show. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Sarah Longwell has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country. She and a series of guests take you behind the glass to hear real focus group participants. Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events.
