Live now on YouTube: George and Sarah
The Bulwark
May 30, 2024
Watch on YouTube
George and Sarah are going live! Watch to see their response to Trump's guilt verdict.
"How do I love thee? Let me count the ways." To the tune of 34 guilty counts.
Trump certainly has earned all his accolades, as George says at the end. Trump can now frame his jury verdict and put it next to his two impeachments on the wall in his fake oval office at Mar a Lago.