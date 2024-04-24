Mona Charen will host an emergency Bulwark Live on our Youtube page on Thursday (4/25) starting at 7pm ET.

She’ll be joined by Kim Wehle and Gregg Nunziata to break down the oral arguments before SCOTUS on the question of presidential immunity in the Jan. 6 trial.

You can listen to a live broadcast of the oral arguments starting at 10am ET, here, and then tune in for analysis from our experts at 7pm ET on YouTube. Look for location details in your inbox and subscribe to our Bulwark YouTube channel for alerts, here.