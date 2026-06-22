(Photo Illustration by Bill Kuchman/ The Bulwark | Photos: Getty, Shutterstock)

SINCE TAKING OVER THE STORIED conservative group America’s Future in 2021, retired general Michael Flynn has turned it into a real rogue’s gallery.

For one, Flynn, who briefly served as Donald Trump’s national security adviser in the first administration, put Lara Logan—the former CBS News reporter turned conspiracy theorist—on the nonprofit’s board.

Flynn also launched an anti-child trafficking initiative within America’s Future called “Project Defend & Protect Our Children,” which he stocked with fringe activists, including Pizzagate true believer Liz Crokin, who now serves as a Project board member. The group held events at Mar-a-Lago, where they screened QAnon-themed films and listened to a speech from Crokin, in which she promoted Pizzagate. Crokin has been joined on the advisory board by the likes of James O’Keefe-associate Brian Gamble, whose wife, Alysia Gamble, was the recent subject of a Politico story about a bizarre honeypot operation targeting low-level Democrats.

It was kook heaven!

But it was hardly paradise.

Share

This month, a number of prominent Project Defend & Protect Our Children figures started noisily quitting the anti-trafficking operation. On June 9, activist Lynz Piper-Loomis announced that she had resigned from the group’s advisory board a month earlier. She hasn’t offered an explanation yet, but suggested she might soon.

“I may speak more on this later,” Piper-Loomis wrote in an X post. “There is a reason I authored a book titled, ‘I Am Silent No More.’”

Piper-Loomis wasn’t alone. Two more members of the advisory board also quickly announced that they too had quit. Crokin was the first, joining Piper-Loomis in announcing her own resignation from Project Defend & Protect Our Children, claiming vaguely that she had “receipts.”

“I want to put on the record publicly that I resigned from @GenFlynn America’s Future on June 8, 2026,” Crokin wrote on X on June 11.

Crokin’s resignation appeared to catch one Flynn family member off guard, with Flynn son Michael Flynn Jr. replying “???” Asked by a fan whether the fight with Flynn’s organization was “kayfabe”—a wrestling term for a fake feud staged to draw attention—Crokin insisted it was real and hinted at something sinister going on.