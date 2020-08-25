For more information about Bulwark+ member-only podcasts, check out our Bulwark+ Podcasts FAQ

Honest news. Smart analysis. Good faith.

You may have noticed that sh*t has gotten weird the last few years.

Fox News hosting a White Power Hour. Twitter turning into Pepe Town Alt-Light X. An entire political movement obsessed with drag queens and bathrooms. Pandemics, insurrections, and a Bad Orange Man.

At the heart of all this weirdness is a reconsideration of liberalism and democracy that started in Europe and has migrated to America.

The Bulwark was founded to provide analysis and reporting in defense of America’s liberal democracy.

That’s it. That’s the mission.

We publish written articles and newsletters. We create podcasts and YouTube videos. We give political analysis from experts who have spent their lives in the business.

Some of what we do is behind a paywall. Most of what we do is not. That’s because we are a mission-based organization first and a business second.

And you can’t help save democracy from behind a paywall.

The Bulwark was founded in 2019 by Sarah Longwell, Charlie Sykes, and Bill Kristol. The idea, then and now, was to tell you what we think—with honesty and good faith.

To put country over party.

To know that we’re all in this together.

And to build a home for the politically homeless.

We’ve been supported by tens of thousands of people who not only decided to become members of Bulwark+, but to engage and create the kind of community that’s not supposed to be possible on the internet: a place where people oppose tribalism and polarization, have respectful conversations, and show empathy for one another.

The people who work at The Bulwark may be the brains, but The Bulwark community is the spine of the organization.

So if you want honest news, smart analysis, and good faith conversations—The Bulwark is the place for you.

Come join us. We’ve got a country to save. And the only way to do it is together.

No tribalism. No partisanship.

The Details:

Bulwark+ members get unlimited access to:

all articles and newsletters including Morning Shots by William Kristol and Andrew Egger, The Triad by Jonathan V. Last and Press Pass by Joe Perticone

ad-free versions of our podcasts and access to the member-only podcasts The Secret Podcast with Sarah and JVL and Just Between Us with Mona Charen, Will Saletan and A.B. Stoddard

Thursday Night Bulwark : our weekly livestream series featuring JVL and guests with Q&A and a live chat for members and staff

community chats and commenting features

special projects like The Corruption of Lindsey Graham by Will Saletan

Your Bulwark+ member experience is always customizable via your personal account page and includes access via the free Substack mobile app.

Cancel anytime.

A Bulwark+ membership is $100 a year or $10 a month. Founding memberships start at $300 and help to fuel our growth and keep The Bulwark available to the widest possible audiences.

If you want to be part of The Bulwark, but can’t afford a membership, email us at info@thebulwark.com. We’ll work something out. Everyone who wants to be part of The Bulwark can be.

As a Bulwark+ member, we’ll deliver newsletters and member-only podcasts to your inbox each day. You can choose which newsletters and alerts you want by updating your email preferences via your personal My Account page, here. You can update these preferences as often as you like.



For ad-free editions of our podcasts and for members-only shows, you can add these to your podcast player of choice. Learn more about adding your private RSS feed here.

Bulwark+ is published on the Substack platform. By creating a Bulwark+ subscription using your email, you are also creating a Substack profile which you can use to access other newsletters and podcasts published on the platform.

The Bulwark is owned by Center Enterprises, Inc., which operates under the trade name Bulwark Media.