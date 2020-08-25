The Bulwark

Honest news. Smart analysis. Good faith.

You may have noticed that sh*t has gotten weird the last few years.

Fox News hosting a White Power Hour. Twitter turning into Pepe Town Alt-Light X. An entire political movement obsessed with drag queens and bathrooms. Pandemics, insurrections, and a Bad Orange Man.

At the heart of all this weirdness is a reconsideration of liberalism and democracy that started in Europe and has migrated to America.

The Bulwark was founded to provide analysis and reporting in defense of America’s liberal democracy.

That’s it. That’s the mission.

We publish written articles and newsletters. We create podcasts and YouTube videos. We give political analysis from experts who have spent their lives in the business.

Some of what we do is behind a paywall. Most of what we do is not. That’s because we are a mission-based organization first and a business second. 

And you can’t help save democracy from behind a paywall.

The Bulwark was founded in 2019 by Sarah Longwell, Charlie Sykes, and Bill Kristol. The idea, then and now, was to tell you what we think—with honesty and good faith.

To put country over party.

To know that we’re all in this together.

And to build a home for the politically homeless.

We’ve been supported by tens of thousands of people who not only decided to become members of Bulwark+, but to engage and create the kind of community that’s not supposed to be possible on the internet: a place where people oppose tribalism and polarization, have respectful conversations, and show empathy for one another.

The people who work at The Bulwark may be the brains, but The Bulwark community is the spine of the organization.

So if you want honest news, smart analysis, and good faith conversations—The Bulwark is the place for you.

Come join us. We’ve got a country to save. And the only way to do it is together.

No tribalism. No partisanship.

The Details:

Bulwark+ members get unlimited access to:

  • all articles and newsletters including Morning Shots by William Kristol and Andrew Egger, The Triad by Jonathan V. Last and Press Pass by Joe Perticone

  • ad-free versions of our podcasts and access to the member-only podcasts The Secret Podcast with Sarah and JVL and Just Between Us with Mona Charen, Will Saletan and A.B. Stoddard

  • Thursday Night Bulwark: our weekly livestream series featuring JVL and guests with Q&A and a live chat for members and staff

  • community chats and commenting features

  • special projects like The Corruption of Lindsey Graham by Will Saletan

Your Bulwark+ member experience is always customizable via your personal account page and includes access via the free Substack mobile app.

Cancel anytime.

A Bulwark+ membership is $100 a year or $10 a month. Founding memberships start at $300 and help to fuel our growth and keep The Bulwark available to the widest possible audiences.

If you want to be part of The Bulwark, but can’t afford a membership, email us at info@thebulwark.com. We’ll work something out. Everyone who wants to be part of The Bulwark can be.

As a Bulwark+ member, we’ll deliver newsletters and member-only podcasts to your inbox each day. You can choose which newsletters and alerts you want by updating your email preferences via your personal My Account page, here. You can update these preferences as often as you like.

For ad-free editions of our podcasts and for members-only shows, you can add these to your podcast player of choice. Learn more about adding your private RSS feed here.

Bulwark+ is published on the Substack platform. By creating a Bulwark+ subscription using your email, you are also creating a Substack profile which you can use to access other newsletters and podcasts published on the platform.

The Bulwark is owned by Center Enterprises, Inc., which operates under the trade name Bulwark Media.

Analysis and reporting on politics and culture in America. Home to Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, Bill Kristol, JVL and more. No partisan loyalties. No tribal prejudices.

People

Mona Charen 

@monacharen
Policy Editor at The Bulwark. Host of Beg to Differ podcast.

Cathy Young 

@cathyyoung
Russian-Jewish-American writer. Author, Ceasefire: Why Women & Men Must Join Forces to Achieve True Equality (1999). Writer, The Bulwark. Newsday columnist, Reason contributing editor.

Joe Perticone 

@perticone
Joe Perticone is national political reporter at The Bulwark. He previously reported on Congress and campaigns at Business Insider and IJR. Follow him on Twitter, Threads, or Instagram: @JoePerticone. He can be reached at: Perticone@thebulwark.com.

A.B. Stoddard 

@abstoddard
A.B. Stoddard is a columnist at The Bulwark, and a guest host on Sirius XM’s POTUS Channel.

Will Selber

@willselber
Military Affairs Fellow at The Bulwark. Retired Middle East Foreign Area Officer. Twenty years in the intelligence community & over four years in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Marc A. Caputo 

@marcacaputo
National political reporter for The Bulwark, covering Donald Trump, the MAGA movement and Republican campaigns

Barry Rubin 

@barryrubin
Barry Rubin started making videos at the age of 13 when he used his bar mitzvah money to buy a camera and editing software.

Martyn Wendell Jones 

@martynwendelljones
Senior Associate Editor, The Bulwark

Hannah Yoest 

@hannahyoest
Art Director for The Bulwark and author of the Hellcat newsletter.

Jonathan V. Last 

@jvlast
Editor, The Bulwark

Sonny Bunch 

@sonnybunch
Culture Editor

William Kristol

@williamkristol
Editor at Large, The Bulwark. Director, Defending Democracy Together. Host, Conversations with Bill Kristol.

Will Saletan 

@saletan
I'm a writer at the Bulwark. Email: saletan@thebulwark.com. Twitter handle: @saletan. Question everything.

Andrew Egger 

Andrew Egger is White House correspondent for The Bulwark. He previously covered politics for The Dispatch and The Weekly Standard.

Catherine Lowe 

@catlowe
Herding cats for The Bulwark.

Adam Keiper 

@adamkeiper
Executive Editor, The Bulwark (thebulwark.com). Cofounder, The New Atlantis (thenewatlantis.com) and American Purpose (americanpurpose.com).

Katie Cooper

Senior Podcast Producer

Benjamin Parker 

@benjaminparker
Senior Editor, The Bulwark

Jim Swift 

@jimswiftdc
Senior Editor, The Bulwark. Editor of Casual Time.

Tim Miller 

@timmiller15
Writer-at-Large, The Bulwark Host of the Next Level Podcast
