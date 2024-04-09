Join
The Importance of Awe
Listen now | Will Saletan and Mona Charen offer some thoughts on the eclipse. Also abortion rights and wrongs and why a 7 footer gets his way. To add…
58 mins ago
•
Mona Charen
and
Will Saletan
36:57
8
What's Going on in Afghanistan?
Eric welcomes Will Selber, Military Affairs Fellow with the Bulwark and a 20 year veteran of U.S. military intelligence with multiple tours of duty in…
2 hrs ago
•
Will Selber
56:32
14
Trump and Lindsey Graham Finally Found a Disagreement
Plus: Yet another impeachment trial that likely won’t happen.
4 hrs ago
•
Joe Perticone
103
The Ripliad’s Inhuman Odyssey
On Patricia Highsmith’s sociopathic grifter.
4 hrs ago
•
Bill Ryan
7
Adam Kinzinger: Yes, Russian Propaganda Is Infecting the GOP
Two powerful Republican congressmen say some of their colleagues are advancing Russian propaganda, but they're still letting Moscow Marjorie run the…
4 hrs ago
•
Tim Miller
and
Adam Kinzinger
41:39
64
Hamas, Israel, and the Brutal Logic of War
Hamas wants as many dead Palestinians as possible.
7 hrs ago
•
Jonathan V. Last
190
Bringing 'Monkey Man' to the Big Screen
Plus: is The Rock's non-endorsement a non-troversy?
9 hrs ago
•
Sonny Bunch
41:13
24
Could Dobbs Boomerang on Trump?
Plus: A perfect eclipse in Cleveland.
9 hrs ago
•
William Kristol
and
Jim Swift
218
MAGA Takes Aim at RFK Jr.: ‘Radical F—ing Kennedy’
They turned on him overnight once they realized he’d be a threat to Trump and not only to Biden.
14 hrs ago
•
Marc A. Caputo
199
Trump Is Not Pro-Life
He’s not protecting women or babies. He’s protecting himself.
17 hrs ago
•
Will Saletan
114
Reasons for Political Optimism
In what feels like a flood of bad news of late, here are some scraps of good-news flotsam and jetsam to grab ahold of.
18 hrs ago
•
A.B. Stoddard
114
Bill Kristol: Pure Oligarchic Greed
Trump's billionaire donors had it so bad under Obama, Clinton, and RINO presidents that they just have to go with the authoritarian. Plus, the return of…
Apr 8
•
Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
44:39
48
