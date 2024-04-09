The Bulwark

Home
Podcasts
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Importance of Awe
Listen now | Will Saletan and Mona Charen offer some thoughts on the eclipse. Also abortion rights and wrongs and why a 7 footer gets his way. To add…
  
Mona Charen
 and 
Will Saletan
36:57
4
What's Going on in Afghanistan?
Eric welcomes Will Selber, Military Affairs Fellow with the Bulwark and a 20 year veteran of U.S. military intelligence with multiple tours of duty in…
  
Will Selber
56:32
Trump and Lindsey Graham Finally Found a Disagreement
Plus: Yet another impeachment trial that likely won’t happen.
  
Joe Perticone
35
The Ripliad’s Inhuman Odyssey
On Patricia Highsmith’s sociopathic grifter.
  
Bill Ryan
Adam Kinzinger: Yes, Russian Propaganda Is Infecting the GOP
Two powerful Republican congressmen say some of their colleagues are advancing Russian propaganda, but they're still letting Moscow Marjorie run the…
  
Tim Miller
 and 
Adam Kinzinger
41:39
16
Hamas, Israel, and the Brutal Logic of War
Hamas wants as many dead Palestinians as possible.
  
Jonathan V. Last
505
Bringing 'Monkey Man' to the Big Screen
Plus: is The Rock's non-endorsement a non-troversy?
  
Sonny Bunch
41:13
2
Could Dobbs Boomerang on Trump?
Plus: A perfect eclipse in Cleveland.
  
William Kristol
 and 
Jim Swift
201
MAGA Takes Aim at RFK Jr.: ‘Radical F—ing Kennedy’
They turned on him overnight once they realized he’d be a threat to Trump and not only to Biden.
  
Marc A. Caputo
49
Trump Is Not Pro-Life
He’s not protecting women or babies. He’s protecting himself.
  
Will Saletan
Reasons for Political Optimism
In what feels like a flood of bad news of late, here are some scraps of good-news flotsam and jetsam to grab ahold of.
  
A.B. Stoddard
Bill Kristol: Pure Oligarchic Greed
Trump's billionaire donors had it so bad under Obama, Clinton, and RINO presidents that they just have to go with the authoritarian. Plus, the return of…
  
Tim Miller
 and 
William Kristol
44:39
55
© 2024 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing