(Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Getty Images)

TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO, President Bill Clinton outlined a proposal for a Palestinian state. Since then, every president—George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, and Donald Trump—has endorsed the idea. But after Hamas massacred Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023, Trump backed off. And in September, as several Western countries moved to recognize a Palestinian state, Trump warned that to do so would reward Hamas for its atrocities.

Now, in the wake of Sunday’s mass shooting of Jews in Bondi Beach, Australia, many supporters of Israel have shifted their position again. Any endorsement of Palestinian statehood, they contend, is an invitation to antisemitic violence.

This is a false and dangerous argument. If you tell people that accepting Palestinian statehood is tantamount to promoting or provoking the murder of Jews, you’re erasing the nuances that make coexistence possible. You’re conflating Palestinian autonomy with opposition to Israel. You’re conflating opposition to Israel with hostility to Jews. And you’re conflating hostility to Jews with murder.

All of these conflations serve the interests of antisemitic terrorists. Their goal is to polarize the issue. They want to equate supporting Palestine with killing Jews. Prominent supporters of Israel are now, in effect, endorsing that equation.

ON AUGUST 11, Anthony Albanese, the prime minister of Australia, announced that his country would soon recognize a Palestinian state. Albanese said this plan was contingent on Palestinian commitments to demilitarize and to recognize Israel’s right to exist. He also stipulated that “there can be no role for Hamas in a Palestinian state.”

In an August 17 letter to Albanese, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Australia’s decision. “Your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on this antisemitic fire,” he wrote. “It rewards Hamas terror . . . , emboldens those who menace Australian Jews and encourages the Jew hatred now stalking your streets.”

On Sunday, after the Bondi attack, Netanyahu declared that his warning had come true. “I told him, ‘Your policy encourages terrorism. It encourages antisemitism,” Netanyahu said of Albanese. “You call for a Palestinian state, and you are essentially giving a prize to Hamas for the terrible massacre they carried out on October 7th.”

In the two days since Netanyahu linked Australia’s endorsement of Palestinian statehood to the Bondi attack, Fox News has aired a parade of politicians, anchors, and Israel advocates repeating the same talking point. Daniel Flesch, a Heritage Foundation analyst and former adviser to Israel’s U.N. mission, claimed that by “recognizing a Palestinian state,” Albanese had contributed to an “open season on Jewish people” in which “an attack like this is understandable.” Joel Burnie, the executive manager of the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council, told Fox, “There is a direct connection [from] what happened in Bondi yesterday to my government’s position on Israel.”

Mor Greenberg, a pro-Israel media adviser, told the network, “The Australian government rewarded the terrorists. They rewarded Hamas with a Palestinian state. What do you think happens when you reward terror? It just brings more terror.” On CNN, she elaborated: “When you reward terror, it just invites the next attack. And we saw that today.”

On Sunday Morning Futures, three U.S. senators lined up to echo the Netanyahu line. “To every Western government who’s recognized a Palestinian state: You’re rewarding killing Jews,” said Senator Lindsey Graham. “What happened in Australia should be a word of warning: When you appease those who kill Jews, you get more killing of Jews.”

Senator John Fetterman (D-Penn.), speaking after Graham, asserted that Australia’s call for “a two-state solution when Hamas refuses to disarm” was a “reward” for terrorists who “are actively trying to kill Jews.” And Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) implied that supporting Palestinians meant hating Jews. “Americans are not antisemitic. Americans are not pro-Palestinian. They don’t want to see death to Israel,” said Hagerty.

On Monday, in another Fox News interview about the Bondi shooting, Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) agreed with Netanyahu and Fetterman. “Australia and some European nations have recognized a nonexistent Palestinian state,” he lamented, calling this a “blatant reward for Hamas’s depraved attack on Israel.” Fox News hosts and pro-Israel commentators joined in drawing the connection. “Given the leadership right now of these Palestinian factions,” said Ari Fleischer, Bush’s former press secretary, “Any call for a two-state solution is a call for more violence.”

On Monday night, Graham was back at it, telling Sean Hannity that the blood of the Bondi victims was on Albanese’s hands. “Bibi told the prime minister, ‘If you recognize a Palestinian state after October the 7th, then you’re going to put the Jews of Australia in harm’s way,” said Graham. “And he did it anyway.”

IT’S PERFECTLY REASONABLE to argue that the Australian government hasn’t done enough to police and deter antisemitic acts, and that this may have contributed to the tragedy in Bondi. It’s also reasonable to insist that Palestinian statehood be contingent on a commitment to peace. But when that requirement is stipulated, along with the exclusion of Hamas, it’s hard to explain why statehood should still be ruled out. As of this writing, no evidence has been produced to show that Australia’s recognition of Palestinian sovereignty influenced the Bondi shooters. Instead, at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon in Australia (i.e., Monday night in the United States), Albanese and investigators described evidence—in particular, flags found in the car of the alleged shooters—that suggested they were motivated by “Islamic State ideology.”

If Israel is going to live peacefully alongside its Arab neighbors, and if it’s going to remain Jewish and democratic, there will have to be a Palestinian state. And if you stand in the way, claiming that anyone who supports such a state must condone or encourage the killing of Jews, the danger is that more and more people, including those who support the Palestinian cause, will believe you.

