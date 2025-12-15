The Bulwark

"We treat the Second Amendment—and a questionably broad reading of it—like an immutable commandment rather than a matter of policy."

And therein lies much of the problem in politics overall in this nation. Rather than a one-off matter, it has become firm policy of those on the political right. And it is not a new development, having been inculcated for at least three decades via talk radio and other right-wing platforms, and now reinforced daily by social media, podcasts, and any other form of technology that gets the point out to the willing and eager. The movement has become a commandment to them -- Thou Shalt Destroy Liberals and Liberalism -- that justifies any and all behavior, formally and informally, collectively and individually. The person who (supposedly) wrote The Art of the Deal now feels that deals are for losers and suckers -- the system must be rigged, rules and laws are mere guidelines for them and imperatives for others, and when caught in lies and misbehavior, the solution is to double and triple down on the original approach and give neither ground nor quarter to the opposition.

The right has been on a war footing for decades, despite the absence of a war. It is their cause, their mission, to blow everything up that does not suit them and take us down with it. There is no public policy for them anymore so much as commandments from the Orange Moses who decides it all, seemingly on the fly, not meant to be questioned or obstructed. But you know that. We are left to hope that the cracks in the tablets that we currently see opening up are the signs that the movement itself is cracking up, as more and more people see that give-and-take public policy and shared governance are a better way to do things after all. Fingers crossed for a long-term awakening from our national slumber.

Way to go, Andrew Egger! You gotta love the way these MAGA/GOP jamokes let you know when you've hit the nail on the head. My compliments.

