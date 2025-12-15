It was a weekend of horrible news, with appalling outbreaks of violence both here in America and abroad. We’re praying for all those affected by the attacks at Brown University and on the Jewish community in Australia. It’s not a happy Monday.

A vigil for the victims of the shooting at Brown in Providence, Rhode Island. (Hannah Yoest/ The Bulwark )

Numbness in Providence

by Hannah Yoest

PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND—The doors are not the problem. In the aftermath of the mass school shooting at Brown University on Saturday, in which two died and nine were injured, many have started to call for the school to follow Columbia and Yale in completely locking down and gating the campus. This willful avoidance of the real issue says a lot about how we deal with these tragedies. The continued failure to address gun violence has engendered learned helplessness. We treat the Second Amendment—and a questionably broad reading of it—like an immutable commandment rather than a matter of policy.

The Rhode Island School of Design, where I’m a graduate student, shares much of Brown’s campus. The security measures in place are already extensive. Most buildings require you to swipe an access badge to get through multiple locked doors.

In a press conference Sunday morning at the local fire station, one reporter mentioned the two Brown students who were already survivors of a mass shooting from their time in high school. She pressed Providence Mayor Brett Smiley, “What do you feel needs to be done to keep this from happening, to stop that cycle of violence?”

Smiley declined to address her concern directly, admonishing her that, so soon after the murders, the time for advocacy was not yet right. But he recalled what one student in the hospital who “showed tremendous courage” told him: ”You know that active-shooter drill they made me do in high school actually helped me in the moment.”

That observation, Smiley said, “provided me hope, and was so sad. We shouldn’t have to do active-shooter drills, but it helped, and the reason it helped and the reason we do these drills is because [mass shootings are] damn frequent.”

Active-shooter drills are a way of hardening our softest targets. They’re also a way of hardening our hearts, accepting that to be a student in America is to be a victim-in-waiting.

After so many years and so many young deaths, it’s not hard to see why America has become such a low-trust society. But it’s jarring to be treated as if reporting on a mass shooting is to be an accomplice after the fact. Walking around campus and at the hospital, asking people if they’d be willing to share their experience, I was met with a range of suspicion, and even hostility.

There was a time when the families and friends of victims—and the survivors—wanted their stories told. Not anymore. Maybe in past years they knew the power of their experiences, but since then they’ve seen their impotence.

The problem is threefold: First, after Sandy Hook, we saw the families of victims targeted, smeared, and plagued by lies and conspiracy theories promoted by charlatans posing as “journalists,” with little recourse but the glacial judicial system.

In the dozen years since, things have gotten worse. At the top, we have a leader who has made lying the foundation of his movement while attacking the media at every turn, weakening a once-robust force for accountability.

And on the opposite end of the spectrum, there is a streak of political correctness, especially among people my age or younger, whose sensibilities about media gatekeeping and the morality of telling someone else’s story is, to borrow a term, “problematic.” The net effect is that no one seems to believe in the power of the truth anymore.

Those few who were willing to open up showed grace in the wake of the tragedy. I spoke with a pair of sophomores on the main quad who asked to not be named because their parents had warned them never to trust the press. They were building a snowman.

“It’s a terrible situation, and we’re all shocked,” one said, “Brown, though, is the ‘Happy Ivy.’ It’s in our nature to be out on the green here doing fun things, but it’s obviously not the same now.”

Later in the evening, at a vigil held by the Providence City Council in lieu of a planned holiday celebration, more than 200 people gathered to light candles and mourn together. The Red Cross provided hot drinks and blankets as snow fell on the crowd. Two other sophomores, who had known one of the victims, encapsulated the feeling of helplessness attendant to grief: “Vigils always help,” one said.

The Murder of Innocents

by William Kristol

Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;

Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,

The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere

The ceremony of innocence is drowned.

—William Butler Yeats, “The Second Coming”

“The ceremony of innocence is drowned.”

The cascade of murders of innocents this past weekend—students preparing for final exams at Brown, Jews celebrating the festival of Hanukkah in Sydney, Rob and Michele Reiner in Los Angeles—hit home for me, as I imagine it did for many of us, with particular force.

And so this morning, though I’d jotted down notes last night on several possible topics for this newsletter, I find I don’t really want to address any of them yet. I’m not quite ready to move on.

Mind you, it’s not that I have any great insights to share on the terrible events of the past weekend. It’s not as if I have compelling or comforting words to offer in the face of these tragedies.

And it’s not as if I claim especially close connections here. I’ve been friendly with Brown students and faculty, and I very much admire the Australian Jewish community. I’ve enjoyed getting to know Rob Reiner a bit in the last decade. But there are so many others who have been and who are so much closer to those worlds than I. They’re speaking eloquently about their loss, and ours. They’re offering moving tributes to those who are gone. They’re discussing the various policy issues raised by the events.

I respect and admire those contributions.

For my part, words fail me when I read that Alex Kleytman, an 87-year-old Ukrainian Holocaust survivor, was celebrating Hanukkah at Bondi Beach with his wife of 57 years, also a Holocaust survivor. He was killed while shielding Larisa from the bullets with his own body.

What can one say? We can bow our heads in respect—to him, and to all this weekend’s victims and their families and friends. We can take a moment to reflect. We can vow to remember. And then we can move forward, re-dedicating ourselves to creating a world in which such horrors are less likely in the future.

The RNC Is Mad at Me

by Andrew Egger

It’s a fact of life that you can’t please everybody. I’ve had plenty of subjects grouse about my coverage over the years. But I was still taken aback by the outsized blowback Friday’s Morning Shots got from the Republican National Committee, which a spokesperson denounced as “stupid, desperate lies” and “false smears on behalf of the DNC” from “a bunch of shameless hacks pretending to be journalists.”

What had The Bulwark (well, I) done to earn their wrath? I’d written down things RNC Chair Joe Gruters said in public radio appearances this month.

As I wrote last week, Gruters has been on a remarkable conservative-radio press tour, where he’s been doing a routine of radical midterms expectation-setting: “We are facing almost certain defeat.” “The chances are Republicans will go down and go down hard.” “It’s a pending, looming disaster heading our way.”

His basic point was that the party in power nearly always loses the midterms, and his basic argument was that Republicans’ only chance to avoid this fate was to cling to Donald Trump for dear life. But to make that case in such desolate language—to essentially argue that anything short of a clobbering at the hands of Democrats next year should count as a GOP overperformance—is extremely unusual for a party chair. It was a powerful illustration of just how bad the 2026 vibes are on Team Red right now.

Well, anyway, the RNC wasn’t happy. Not only did their communications team spend most of Friday morning tracking down prominent accounts who shared Gruters’s quotes to call them “liars” and “scumbags,” they also deleted their own Soundcloud audio clips of those interviews that I’d linked to in the piece. They also talked a few reliable transcribers at Townhall and Washington Reporter into denouncing The Bulwark and repeating the party’s grievances at length.

It was odd. Not only was the RNC obviously flat wrong in these ritual denunciations and accusations, the whole thing brought lots of extra attention to the story and to Gruteres’s quotes—seemingly the opposite of what they’d have wanted. These are communications professionals. So what was the point?

I can only speculate, but I think it comes down to two things: the sorry state of our information silos, and the audience of one.

Who is the RNC talking to when they respond to a story like this? In the old days, this would seem obvious: The point of responding to a story was to win over the readers of that story. A political apparatus that responds to a fair but unflattering story by lashing out and calling names obviously isn’t trying to do that. Instead, they’re trying to win over people who have not and likely will never read the story.

But maybe it’s simpler than that. Maybe they just know that the president hates Republicans talking down about the midterms and loves to see journalists getting dunked on. So what better way to divert his attention from the former than to pivot to the latter?

