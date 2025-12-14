The Damage to America Is Permanent (w/ Michael Luttig & Jeh Johnson)

John Avlon is joined by Judge Michael Luttig and former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson, co-chairs of the American Bar Association’s Task Force on American Democracy, a bipartisan group of legal, business, and civic leaders formed to confront the democratic crisis head-on. Their mission: move past outrage and lay out concrete, realistic reforms to stop democratic backsliding before it’s irreversible.

They discuss how unchecked presidential power, mass pardons for January 6 felons, Supreme Court rulings on gerrymandering, and collapsing guardrails are creating a system with zero consequences, and why that creates a dangerous moral hazard for future leaders.

This isn’t partisan spin. It’s a warning, and a roadmap, from people who’ve spent their careers defending the Constitution.

