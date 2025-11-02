How America’s Divisions Echo The Troubles in Ireland (w/ Patrick Radden Keefe)

Investigative journalist Patrick Radden Keefe joins John Avlon to unpack what Northern Ireland’s “Troubles” can teach America about polarization, violence, and the fight for truth. From the lessons of Say Nothing to the perils of propaganda, they trace how societies unravel, and how we can stop it before it’s too late.

Keefe also dives into his craft, fact-checking at The New Yorker, writing like a novelist, and keeping faith in truth amid social media chaos.

Books Mentioned:

Say Nothing — by Patrick Radden Keefe

Empire of Pain — by Patrick Radden Keefe

A Secret History — by Donna Tartt

Presumed Innocent — by Scott Turow

Wingnuts — by John Avlon

