Nazi Camps Hidden on Long Island? (w/ Steve Israel)

John Avlon
Dec 07, 2025
John Avlon talks with former Rep. Steve Israel about his new historical thriller ‘The Einstein Conspiracy’, Israel’s life as a small bookstore owner, the politics of Long Island, rising antisemitism, and the reforms he thinks could fix American democracy.

Buy The Einstein Conspiracy: https://www.amazon.com/Einstein-Conspiracy-Steve-Israel/dp/B0FVNQ1ZXS

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

