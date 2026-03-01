The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Preview

Democrats Are at 26%. Why? (w/ Chris Swanson) | How to Fix It

John Avlon's avatar
John Avlon
Mar 01, 2026
∙ Paid

Michigan sheriff and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Chris Swanson joins John Avlon to talk about why Democrats' numbers are stuck in the mid-20s, how the party lost working-class trust, and what it would take to win it back. Swanson makes a law-and-order case for Democrats—arguing you can have a “fist of iron and a hand of velvet”—and lays out his data-driven jail reform plan that he says cut violence 97% and reduced recidivism.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

