Trump’s “Insurrection Act” Trap (w/ Michael Waldman)

John Avlon
Feb 01, 2026
John Avlon talks with Michael Waldman of the Brennan Center about the fallout from ICE violence in Minnesota, the administration smearing a victim as a “domestic terrorist,” and why legal accountability may still be possible. They discuss how defamation, civil suits, and court challenges could constrain federal officials acting above the law. They also address Trump’s threats around the Insurrection Act, DOJ pressure on Minnesota for voter data, and a broader pattern of corruption and abuse of power — along with concrete ideas for how institutions, courts, and citizens can still push back.

