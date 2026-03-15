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Trump’s War With the Fed Could Backfire (w/ Kenneth Rogoff)

John Avlon's avatar
John Avlon
Mar 15, 2026
∙ Paid

Harvard economist and former IMF chief economist Kenneth Rogoff joins John Avlon to discuss the growing risks facing the U.S. dollar. From exploding national debt and attacks on Fed independence to war in the Middle East and rising global competition, they examine why America’s reserve currency status matters—and what happens if the world starts to move away from it.

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