Tech Broke Democracy With Social Media. AI Is Next. (w /Josh Tyrangiel)

John Avlon talks with Josh Tyrangiel about what AI actually looks like outside Silicon Valley hype. From Operation Warp Speed to quiet upgrades inside the IRS, they walk through real examples where AI improved government—plus why those wins are so rare, how bureaucracy blocks progress, and what a smarter, more effective approach could look like.



Tickets for our Bulwark Live shows in San Diego and Los Angeles in May: https://thebulwark.com/events



Pre-order Josh’s book, ‘AI for Good’: https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/AI-for-Good/Josh-Tyrangiel/9781668082508

Leave a comment



Watch, listen and leave a comment.

How to Fix It with John Avlon is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. New episodes drop each weekend so if you like what you hear, add the show to your player of choice. To help more people discover this show, leave a comment and rate the show ⭐⭐⭐⭐ wherever you listen.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ on Substack and YouTube.