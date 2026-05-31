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Will Trumpism Die With Trump? (w/ Margaret Hoover)

John Avlon's avatar
John Avlon
May 31, 2026
∙ Paid

John Avlon welcomes his wife Margaret Hoover—host of Firing Line and great-granddaughter of President Herbert Hoover—to discuss what Paxton’s annihilation of Cornyn reveals about today’s GOP, Trump’s Iran gamble, the case for ranked-choice voting, and what this political era has done to two journalists who started on opposite sides of the aisle.

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