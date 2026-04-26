AI Is About to Eat Your Job (w/ Alanna McCargo)

John Avlon speaks with Alanna McCargo, Senior Fellow for Inclusive Capitalism at the Clinton Foundation, to explore a surprisingly old idea that could fix a very modern problem: what if workers actually owned a piece of what they build?
Rutgers School of Management and Labor Relations
Council for Inclusive Capitalism
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