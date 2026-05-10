Seth Moulton Torches the Democratic Establishment

John Avlon speaks with Rep. Seth Moulton about his insurgent Senate campaign against incumbent Ed Markey, the Democratic Party’s leadership crisis, and why he believes Democrats need a forward-looking agenda instead of running solely against Trump. Moulton weighs in on the Iran war, Pete Hegseth, China, immigration, affordability, health care, high-speed rail, and why he says Democrats must reclaim credibility on national security and the economy.





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