When He Swore an Oath, It Wasn’t to a Political Party. (w/ Seth Bodnar)

John Avlon sits down with Seth Bodnar, independent candidate for U.S. Senate from Montana, to talk about why a Green Beret veteran and former university president is betting that the two-party system has finally broken down enough to make a third path viable. They cover the Iran war, the rigged ballot access game, dark money flooding Montana's Democratic primary, China buying American farmland, the healthcare cost crisis, and what one independent senator could actually do with the right leverage in a 50-50 chamber.

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