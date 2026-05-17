From Bunker Hill to Normandy, JD Vance Is Wrong About America (w/ Rep. Auchincloss)

Congressman Jake Auchincloss joins John Avlon to lay out a new “patriotic center” for Democrats—from taxing social media companies to fund education, to rebuilding America, fixing housing, confronting China, regulating AI deepfakes, and reclaiming patriotism from Trumpism. They also debate school closures, social media addiction, AI’s impact on democracy, and why Democrats need a more aggressive economic message heading into 2028.





Tickets for our Bulwark Live shows in San Diego and Los Angeles in May: https://thebulwark.com/events



Leave a comment



Watch, listen and leave a comment.

How to Fix It with John Avlon is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. New episodes drop each weekend so if you like what you hear, add the show to your player of choice. To help more people discover this show, leave a comment and rate the show ⭐⭐⭐⭐ wherever you listen.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ on Substack and YouTube.