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From Bunker Hill to Normandy, JD Vance Is Wrong About America (w/ Rep. Auchincloss)

John Avlon's avatar
John Avlon
May 17, 2026
∙ Paid

Congressman Jake Auchincloss joins John Avlon to lay out a new “patriotic center” for Democrats—from taxing social media companies to fund education, to rebuilding America, fixing housing, confronting China, regulating AI deepfakes, and reclaiming patriotism from Trumpism. They also debate school closures, social media addiction, AI’s impact on democracy, and why Democrats need a more aggressive economic message heading into 2028.


Tickets for our Bulwark Live shows in San Diego and Los Angeles in May: https://thebulwark.com/events

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