The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Preview

Sen. Andy Kim Exposes Congress’ Dirty Secret

John Avlon's avatar
John Avlon
May 24, 2026
∙ Paid

Senator Andy Kim joins John Avlon to break down the avalanche of corruption hitting Washington—Trump's 3,600 stock trades in a single quarter, the $1.8 billion DOJ slush fund being funneled to January 6 rioters, and the IRS granting the Trump family permanent immunity from tax investigations. Kim explains why his Restoring Trust in Public Service Act is the fix, and what Democrats are doing right now to build the evidence trail before 2029.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2026 Center Enterprises, Inc · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture