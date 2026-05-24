Sen. Andy Kim Exposes Congress’ Dirty Secret

Senator Andy Kim joins John Avlon to break down the avalanche of corruption hitting Washington—Trump's 3,600 stock trades in a single quarter, the $1.8 billion DOJ slush fund being funneled to January 6 rioters, and the IRS granting the Trump family permanent immunity from tax investigations. Kim explains why his Restoring Trust in Public Service Act is the fix, and what Democrats are doing right now to build the evidence trail before 2029.

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