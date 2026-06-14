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John Avlon’s Final Warning (w/ Rye Barcott) | How to Fix It

John Avlon's avatar
John Avlon
Jun 14, 2026
∙ Paid

John Avlon welcomes Marine veteran and With Honor co-founder Rye Barcott to discuss why political courage has become so rare in Washington. Drawing from Barcott’s new book 'Courage Can Save Us,' they explore the lawmakers willing to defy their own parties, the incentives driving polarization, the future of national service, America’s role in the world, and why service and civic responsibility may be the key to repairing a divided country. Plus, Avlon shares an update on what’s next after his final episode of How to Fix It.

Buy Courage Can Save Us: https://www.amazon.com/Courage-Can-Save-Extraordinary-Americans/dp/B0GGCDZGJN

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