Iran Has No Exit Plan (w/ Christiane Amanpour) | How to Fix It

John Avlon
Jan 25, 2026
John Avalon welcomes CNN’s Christiane Amanpour for aeyed conversation about Iran’s latest uprising, the regime’s crackdown tactics, and what—if anything—could make this moment different from past protests. They weigh the risks of outside intervention, from military strikes to cyber operations, the shadow of the 1953 Mossadegh coup and the 2009 Green Movement, and the challenges of identifying a credible transition path amid competing opposition figures and regional power plays.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

