Living With Stage-4 Cancer for Five Years (w/ Annabelle Gurwitch)

John Avlon talks with Annabelle Gurwitch about surviving stage-4 lung cancer—and what her experience reveals about America’s broken health system. They discuss the rise of lung cancer among non-smokers, the role of pollution and climate policy, the spread of medical misinformation pushed by figures like RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz, and how insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers can trap patients in bureaucratic nightmares. Gurwitch also explains the targeted therapy that has kept her alive for five years and the class-action lawsuit she’s leading over an insurance practice she says is ripping off cancer patients.

