Living With Stage-4 Cancer for Five Years (w/ Annabelle Gurwitch)

Mar 08, 2026
John Avlon talks with Annabelle Gurwitch about surviving stage-4 lung cancer—and what her experience reveals about America’s broken health system. They discuss the rise of lung cancer among non-smokers, the role of pollution and climate policy, the spread of medical misinformation pushed by figures like RFK Jr. and Dr. Oz, and how insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers can trap patients in bureaucratic nightmares. Gurwitch also explains the targeted therapy that has kept her alive for five years and the class-action lawsuit she’s leading over an insurance practice she says is ripping off cancer patients.

Annabelle Gurwitch book - The End of My Life Is Killing Me: The Unexpected Joys of a Cancer Slacker

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

