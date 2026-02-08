We’re The Ones Who Said “Hell No” to Trump (w/ Heath Mayo)

Last year, Principles First was hit with bomb threats serious enough to bring in law enforcement, simply for standing up on principle. It was a sign of how dangerous American politics has become when dissent is treated as a threat.



John Avlon and Heath Mayo of Principles First examine the erosion of democratic norms on the right, from political intimidation and executive overreach to the collapse of congressional courage. They also focus on solutions: protecting elections and judges, restoring checks and balances, and rebuilding a politics rooted in constitutional limits, character, and courage.



