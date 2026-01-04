America Is Losing Faith in Everything (w/ Oliver Libby) | How to Fix It

John Avlon sits down with Oliver Libby to talk about why the American Dream feels out of reach—and what it would actually take to fix it. From healthcare and housing to energy, infrastructure, and the crisis of trust in institutions, they make the case for a “strong floor, no ceiling” approach rooted in practical policy, not rage.



Buy Strong Floor, No Ceiling: Building a New Foundation for the American Dream: https://www.amazon.com/Strong-Floor-No-Ceiling-Foundation/dp/164225701X

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.