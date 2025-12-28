The Bulwark

Why Did Trump Fire the Nation’s Historian? (w/ Colleen Shogan)

John Avlon
Dec 28, 2025
Donald Trump did something no other president has ever done: he fired the Archivist of the United States — the nonpartisan official responsible for preserving America’s records and history.

John Avlon talks with former Archivist Colleen Shogan about why that decision matters, how history has become a political weapon, and what it says about power, accountability, and democracy at a moment when America is heading toward its 250th anniversary.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

