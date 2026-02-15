David Frum: The GOP Didn’t Drift Into Trumpism

David Frum joins John Avlon to discuss the unprecedented scale of corruption in the Trump era—from petty self-dealing to billion-dollar enrichment—and what real accountability would look like. They talk about the Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling, the risk of elections that are “free but not fair,” and whether the next administration should forgive, prosecute, or fundamentally reform the system.



