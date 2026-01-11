The Bulwark

Is Trump Punishing Colorado? (w/ Gov. Jared Polis)

Jan 11, 2026
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis joins John Avlon to break down Trump’s attacks on him and his state, the assault on climate and weather science, and the use of federal power as political punishment. Polis explains how Colorado balanced budgets, cut taxes, expanded services, lowered costs, and built a winning coalition by focusing on results over culture wars.

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

