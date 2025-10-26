The Bulwark

The Little State That Could Save Democracy ( with Larry Lessig)

Oct 26, 2025
7
13
Harvard law professor and democracy reformer Larry Lessig is taking on the big money machine. In Maine, he’s helping defend a ballot initiative that bans super PACs, backed by a stunning 75% of voters. If he wins, this case could crack Citizens United wide open and bring campaign finance reform to the entire country. This might just be the moment to end dark money’s grip on American politics.

