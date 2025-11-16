The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Adam Kinzinger: I Hate It, But Newsom is Right About Redistricting

John Avlon
Nov 16, 2025
Adam Kinzinger joins John Avlon to talk about the Epstein emails, Trump’s pardon spree, the collapse of Congress’s independence, and why redistricting is turning into a political arms race. Kinzinger also explains his plan to force Putin to end the war in Ukraine by using Russia’s own frozen assets against him.

The Last Republican

How to Make Putin Pay: The $2 Billion-a-Day Plan That Could End the War

The Trump–Epstein Relationship: What We Know & Why Republicans Won’t Address It

The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

