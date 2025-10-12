The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Watch
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1
13

“Stop and Frisk” Didn’t Work. This Did.

John Avlon's avatar
John Avlon
Oct 12, 2025
∙ Paid
1
13
Share

Does “broken windows” policing actually work? John Avlon and John Miller dig into how a small idea changed New York City — and why it still sparks huge debates today. It’s a lesson in data, strategy, and how crime narratives get twisted for politics.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture