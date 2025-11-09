Ken Burns: The Revolutionaries Were Exactly Like Us

Ken Burns joins John Avlon for a conversation that feels like a pep talk America desperately needs. From the messy, human story of the Revolution to the warning signs we’re ignoring today, Burns makes the case that our past isn’t a museum piece, it’s a manual for saving the country. With wisdom, humor, and a few hard truths, he shows how storytelling, civics, and shared ideals can pull us out of the chaos.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen and leave a comment. The How to Fix It with John Avlon podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.