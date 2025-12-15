Double Taps and Drug Lord Pardons

Eric and Eliot discuss the newly released National Security Strategy’s flaws, highlighting its incoherence and hostility to Europe. They note the strategy’s unwillingness to identify Russia, China, and Iran as enemies of the United States and the abdication of the U.S. role in maintaining global order. The pair also discuss the latest pressure on Ukraine to capitulate to Russia before welcoming returning guest Representative Jim Himes for a conversation about the Trump Administration’s Venezuela policy.

