The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Double Taps and Drug Lord Pardons

Eric S. Edelman's avatar
Eliot A Cohen's avatar
Eric S. Edelman and Eliot A Cohen
Dec 15, 2025
∙ Paid

Eric and Eliot discuss the newly released National Security Strategy’s flaws, highlighting its incoherence and hostility to Europe. They note the strategy’s unwillingness to identify Russia, China, and Iran as enemies of the United States and the abdication of the U.S. role in maintaining global order. The pair also discuss the latest pressure on Ukraine to capitulate to Russia before welcoming returning guest Representative Jim Himes for a conversation about the Trump Administration’s Venezuela policy.

Show Notes:

Eric on the NSS in The Bulwark:
Eliot on the NSS in The Atlantic
The 2025 National Security Strategy

Leave a comment

Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture