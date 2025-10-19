The Dark Forces Conspiring Against Democracy (w/ Bill Galston)

Eric and Eliot welcome William Galston to Shield of the Republic to discuss his recent book, Anger, Fear, Domination: Dark Passions and the Power of Political Speech. They explore why liberal-democrats tend to underestimate the importance of these forces and the special peril they might present to representative government. They also talk about why the dark passions seem to be so predominant in politics globally and the different schools of thought regarding democracy’s staying power in the long run.

Anger, Fear, Domination: Dark Passions and the Power of Political Speech: https://a.co/d/8B6dFfk

Shield of the Republic is a Bulwark podcast co-sponsored by the Miller Center of Public Affairs at the University of Virginia.

