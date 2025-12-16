The Bulwark

Anthony Pearsall's avatar
Anthony Pearsall
36m

There is no "Obamacare." There never was. It was a sloppy media shorthand reference from circa 2009 that the Right picked up and made into yet another hate-word to be said with a sneer of contempt. There was always the Affordable Care Act, or ACA. There still is, just barely. And President Obama left office in 2017! Did we ever, or do we now, call Medicare "LBJcare?" Or Social Security "FDRbucks?"

Please stop ever calling it that. Bulwark, if there's still such a thing as an in-house style manual or guide, please ban the word. It's long past time to bury it.

Anyway, none of these proposals are going to happen. Unfortunately, it's a waste of time to consider them. The Republicans aren't going to budge on this. They will die on this hill, and I hope that they do. And I'm a little sick, too, of Democrats having to be the ones to beg, plead, and cajole Republican politicians into doing something good. The results of which, their voters will never give the said Democrats any credit for. Their constituents need to feel the pain their elected representatives have caused, and it needs to be brought home to them good and hard -- since there aren't going to be any subsidy extensions, at least the Democrats can perhaps help some to draw the necessary conclusions from the coming debacle.

mw
31m

Any idiot that STILL thinks the republicans will come around to an extension hasn't been paying attention. These assholes DO NOT CARE. All they care about is pleasing their orange overlord.

