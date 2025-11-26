The Bulwark

Linda Carruthers
1h

Actually, guaranteed universal health care coverage is a problem most of the advanced democracies have solved, so it can’t be that hard. The truth is that it’s not the actual technical problem so much as the hellishly bad incentives built into a system that puts a bloated private insurance sector between US citizens and the health they both need and deserve. I’m sick and tired of the lack of curiosity in the US even by well meaning pundits, about how the rest of the world manages it. Grow up and be curious about other countries for a change.

Linda Carruthers
1h

Oh, I thought the overturning of Roe made abortion policy a State issue, no? It seems that these revanchist scoundrels are ‘states rights’ unless and until they can use the federal govt to pursue their pet policy agendas. God it’s so disgusting all round.

