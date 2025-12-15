Forget ‘Double Tap.’ The First Strike Was a Crime (w/ Rosa Brooks)

Georgetown professor Rosa Brooks discusses the legality (or the lack) of Trump’s drug boat attacks as well as the bonkers National Security Strategy document.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
The Mona Charen Show
Audio
Video
The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics.The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes