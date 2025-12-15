The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Forget ‘Double Tap.’ The First Strike Was a Crime (w/ Rosa Brooks)

Mona Charen's avatar
Mona Charen
Dec 15, 2025
∙ Paid

Georgetown professor Rosa Brooks discusses the legality (or the lack) of Trump’s drug boat attacks as well as the bonkers National Security Strategy document.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture