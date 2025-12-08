The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Grift, Graft, and Groveling: Life in Trump 2.0 (w/ John Prideaux)

Mona Charen's avatar
Mona Charen
Dec 08, 2025
∙ Paid

The Economist’s John Prideaux discusses the lavish gifts and other forms of corruption in Trump’s Washington.

© 2025 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture