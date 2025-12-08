Grift, Graft, and Groveling: Life in Trump 2.0 (w/ John Prideaux)

The Economist’s John Prideaux discusses the lavish gifts and other forms of corruption in Trump’s Washington.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
The Mona Charen Show
Audio
Video
The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics.The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes