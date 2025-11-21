The Bulwark

Lindsey Halligan is Malevolence Meets Incompetence

Mona Charen
Nov 21, 2025
Lawfare’s Ben Wittes joins Mona Charen to discuss Lindsay Halligan’s incompetence and malevolence and the importance of grand juries to our liberties.

The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics. New shows drop Mondays. Find this show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

