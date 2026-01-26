Loneliness is Reshaping America (w/ David Brooks)

Mona speaks with David Brooks (author, contributor to PBS NewsHour and opinion columnist for The New York Times) about why so many Americans feel unseen, how loneliness and moral drift are reshaping society, and what we lose when human connection is replaced by screens, algorithms, and artificial companionship.

How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen

