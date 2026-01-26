The Bulwark

Loneliness is Reshaping America (w/ David Brooks)

Mona Charen
Jan 26, 2026
Mona speaks with David Brooks (author, contributor to PBS NewsHour and opinion columnist for The New York Times) about why so many Americans feel unseen, how loneliness and moral drift are reshaping society, and what we lose when human connection is replaced by screens, algorithms, and artificial companionship.

How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen

The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics. New shows drop Mondays. Find this show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

