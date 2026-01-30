Dave Wasserman discusses what’s changed and what hasn’t since 2018, including electoral map, redistricting, public discontent, and likely turnout.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
Is a Blue Wave Coming in November? (w/ Dave Wasserman)
Jan 30, 2026
∙ Paid
The Mona Charen Show
Audio
Video
The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics.The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Dave Wasserman
Recent Episodes