Health in the Time of MAGA (w/ Atul Gawande)

Mona Charen and Atul Gawande
Feb 23, 2026
Dr. Atul Gawande joins Mona to take on the hardening myths about COVID, the collapse of USAID, and the dangerous assault on American science.

