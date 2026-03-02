Kleptocrat-in-Chief (w/ Alexander Cooley & Daniel Nexon)

NOTE: This episode was recorded before the US/Israel attack on Iran.



Two professors describe the staggering corruption Trump is normalizing and how it is affecting foreign policy. Alexander Cooley and Daniel Nexon join The Mona Charen Show to discuss their Foreign Affairs piece “The Age of Kleptocracy.”

