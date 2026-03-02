The Bulwark

Kleptocrat-in-Chief (w/ Alexander Cooley & Daniel Nexon)

Mona Charen
Mar 02, 2026
NOTE: This episode was recorded before the US/Israel attack on Iran.

Two professors describe the staggering corruption Trump is normalizing and how it is affecting foreign policy. Alexander Cooley and Daniel Nexon join The Mona Charen Show to discuss their Foreign Affairs piece “The Age of Kleptocracy.”

The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics. New shows drop Mondays. Find this show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

