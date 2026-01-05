Trump promised a manufacturing comeback and cheaper prices. Instead, jobs are shrinking, costs are rising, and America’s economic credibility is taking a hit. Catherine Rampell joins Mona to discuss why the factory revival was always a myth, how tariffs backfired, and why chaos, favoritism, and attacks on rule of law are making the U.S. a riskier place to do business.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
Debunking MAGA Myths about the Economy (w/ Catherine Rampell)
Jan 05, 2026
∙ Paid
The Mona Charen Show
Audio
Video
The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics.The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes