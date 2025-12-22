The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
The Bulwark
The Mona Charen Show
A Holiday Greeting from Mona
0:00
-2:54

A Holiday Greeting from Mona

(No show this week.)
Mona Charen's avatar
Mona Charen
Dec 22, 2025

While there won’t be an episode of the Mona Charen Show this week, Mona sends along this holiday greeting. She will return next Monday, December 29.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture