We're Unraveling at Light Speed (w/ Edward Luce)

Mona Charen and Financial Times columnist Ed Luce discuss how Trump’s second term has gone from chaos to control — from a fake war in Venezuela to a culture of fear in Washington. They talk about the money, the mobs, the East Wing demolition, and how power in America is now moving at “the speed of light.”
The Mona Charen Show
Audio
Video
The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics.The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes