The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
8
6

We're Unraveling at Light Speed (w/ Edward Luce)

Mona Charen's avatar
Mona Charen
Oct 27, 2025
∙ Paid
8
6
Share

Mona Charen and Financial Times columnist Ed Luce discuss how Trump’s second term has gone from chaos to control — from a fake war in Venezuela to a culture of fear in Washington. They talk about the money, the mobs, the East Wing demolition, and how power in America is now moving at “the speed of light.”

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture