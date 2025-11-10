The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

The New McCarthyism Comes from the Top (w/ Nico Perrino)

Mona Charen's avatar
Nico Perrino's avatar
Mona Charen
and
Nico Perrino
Nov 10, 2025
∙ Paid

This week on the Mona Charen Show, Mona is joined by Nico Perrino, Executive Vice President of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), for a crucial conversation about the unprecedented assault on the First Amendment under the Trump 2.0 administration.

Leave a comment

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture