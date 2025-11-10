This week on the Mona Charen Show, Mona is joined by Nico Perrino, Executive Vice President of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), for a crucial conversation about the unprecedented assault on the First Amendment under the Trump 2.0 administration.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
The New McCarthyism Comes from the Top (w/ Nico Perrino)
Nov 10, 2025
∙ Paid
The Mona Charen Show
Audio
Video
The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics.The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Nico Perrino
Recent Episodes