The Military Still Has Integrity (w/ Kori Schake)

Mona Charen
Oct 20, 2025
∙ Paid
Mona Charen sits down with defense expert Kori Schake to unpack Donald Trump’s latest stunt with the military, the danger of turning U.S. troops into political props, and how Congress has let civilian control slip away. They also discuss Trump’s foreign-policy “own goals,” America’s fraying alliances, and why China and Putin are cheering him on.

The Mona Charen Show is a weekly, one-on-one discussion that goes in depth on political and cultural topics. New shows drop Mondays. Find this show wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

Ad-free editions of The Mona Charen Show are exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.

