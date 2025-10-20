The Military Still Has Integrity (w/ Kori Schake)

Mona Charen sits down with defense expert Kori Schake to unpack Donald Trump’s latest stunt with the military, the danger of turning U.S. troops into political props, and how Congress has let civilian control slip away. They also discuss Trump’s foreign-policy “own goals,” America’s fraying alliances, and why China and Putin are cheering him on.

