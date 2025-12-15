The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anjali Deodhar's avatar
Anjali Deodhar
1hEdited

In 2012, after Sandy Hook, there were days and days of despair that I went through. My kids were of the same age as those kids at the time and I could not fathom the unending grief and anger those parents must’ve experienced. It’s a tragedy I’ve never forgotten. But I realized that when we decided - as a country - that the mindless massacre of elementary school kids was not enough to make a change, nothing else would be.

It is the shame that I, as a voter, carry with me - that we’ve still not been able to make a difference to this massive stain on our body politic.

3 replies
William Anderson's avatar
William Anderson
1hEdited

I've talked about this a whole bunch (my latest Substack post is all about this: https://neoreality.substack.com/p/it-takes-60-votes-to-pass-a-law-and ), but you cannot separate the current moment of dysfunction in America from Congress' willing abdication of responsibility. It has become impossible to create legislation to change laws in response to horrific shootings, because Congress realized that they would be held responsible for the effects of any laws they passed, so they set the rules of Congress so that no laws could ever be passed.

In the absence of laws, we have to hope that people other than Congress will act; either nine unelected politicians in robes will agree with us to reinterpret the Second Amendment one way or another that we prefer, or an overbearing (some would say 'imperial') executive power that promises that 'I alone can fix it' will do something on their own, something potentially illegal.

It is said that we are a nation of laws and not men.

Congress has made it impossible to create laws.

Therefore, we have no choice but to be ruled by men.

27 replies
